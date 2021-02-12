Is Samsung concerned about the new TCL 5G smartphone and its display?

Media in the USA and Europe have already picked up that TCL has new cutting-edge display technology which is set to appear in a new TCL 20 5G smartphone.

This is not surprising given that TCL is already giving Samsung a run for their money in the TV market, cracking the #2 spot worldwide and at one stage #1 spot in the US TV market.

Now news has emerged that Samsung is cranking up the display on their A Series smartphone that compete head on with the new TCL range of devices.

Samsung’s Galaxy A smartphones are extremely popular in Australia, they are the benchmark in the mid-tier market with brands such as Motorola and TCL competing head on with the big South Korean Company for market share.

While Apple and Samsung dominate in the premium over $1,500 market Samsung is slugging it out with Chinese brands as well as devices from the likes of TCL who know that to take share away from Samsung, they have to deliver a superior smartphone.

According to ChannelNews sources the new Galaxy A52 5G will come with a 120Hz display however it will only have the Snapdragon 750G coupled with 8GB of RAM Vs the more powerful processors found in their new Galaxy S21 5G models.

It will also have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, complete with Samsung’s Infinity-O Super AMOLED display that competes with the new TCL display technology built into a 6.67-inch TCL panel that is rated at FHD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) and supports HDR10.

Also built into the TCL device is the NXTVISION technology, offering SDR-to-HDR real-time conversion.

The Samsung A Series 5G offering will also get a 4,500mAh battery, and an under-display fingerprint sensor and 25W wireless charging.

The cameras are tipped to be 64-megapixel, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 5-megapixel depth and macro cameras.

On the front is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.