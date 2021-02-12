HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
BREAKING NEWS: Aqipa Australia Appoints New CEO

BREAKING NEWS: Aqipa Australia Appoints New CEO

By | 12 Feb 2021

Electronics distributor Aqipa Australia has appointed Nigel Phillips as the company’s new CEO.

Phillips previously worked for fashion brand Quiksilver for 15 years and also served as CFO of Surfstitch for 18 months. He brings a wealth of experience in the finance, retail and B2C areas.

He will replace outgoing CEO Alfredo Sabatino – who has been at the helm of Aqipa since October 2019.

Sabatino will remain on board with Aqipa and will take over the role of COO, before relocating back to Europe where the company is headquartered.

“I am very thankful for the great time at Aqipa Australia and the privilege I had to work with and further build a fantastic team here. I am looking forward to contributing to growing brands on a headquarter level,” outgoing CEO Sabatino said.

New Aqipa Australia CEO Nigel Phillips

“With Nigel, we have found a very experienced and seasoned leader that will help us become a powerful house of brands and the go-to partner for premium consumer electronic brands in Australia.”

Commenting on his new role as CEO, Phillips said: “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Aqipa and the brands that we are partnered with. I am also excited about the consumer electronics industry, its evolution and the opportunities that are developing before us.”

“Last but not least, I am really fortunate to be working with a great team who are very professional, energetic and ready to go on executing our strategy in the distribution of premium products for Australasia.”

Aqipa Australia is the distributor for a range of premium lifestyle and electronic brands, including Devialet, Marshall Headphones, Audio Pro, Aarke, Nextbase and Pure.

