Samsung has launched the public beta for Android 11 on its S20 devices, including its new OneUI 3.0 user interface.

Currently only available in Samsung’s home country of South Korea, the beta is open to users of the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra – but not the Note20 or the lower-end S20 FE.

Only a limited number of places are available in the beta, with interested customers needing to sign up using their Samsung accounts.

OneUI 3.0 will come with a laundry list of new features, including the ability to customise phone call backgrounds; expanded routines for voice assistant Bixby; and improved accessibility options.

Samsung is expected to roll out the stable release of OneUI and 3.0 to its recent flagships, including the S20 and S10 series, after November.

Android 11 launched for Google’s own Pixel devices last month, with its partners including Samsung rolling out the update in coming months. Samsung has committed to supporting “three generations” of Android updates for phones in the S10 series and newer.