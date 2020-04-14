HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Sound > Compact Speakers > Is Danish Sound Company Bang & Olufsen Set To Go Belly Up?

Is Danish Sound Company Bang & Olufsen Set To Go Belly Up?

By | 14 Apr 2020
, , , , , ,

Questions are now being asked as to whether struggling Danish audio Company Bang & Olufsen will survive as their shares keep tumbling sales collapse and the business struggles to get an injection of capital.

Last year their local distributor Aqipa walked away from the brand due to poor sales and “no margin” and on Friday their shares had fallen another 4.98% to $22.50 Danish Kroner, on Jan 16th the stock was trading at DK$43.18, 12 months ago $60.75 and five years ago DK$153.

During the past 12 months the Company has been forced to issue five profit warnings as sales dry up. most of these came before the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Earlier this month the Company reported that sales had fallen another 14% to 630 million crowns in the three months through February from 710 million a year earlier.

The Company that has not seen a profit for almost two years said that during the past three months they had delivered a $235,000 loss, this they claimed was in line with its expectations.

“We do, however, see COVID-19 impacting most of our major markets in the coming quarter. Countries are impacted differently, and the sales situation is still very uncertain,” Chief Executive Kristian Tear said in a statement.

B&O, who has been trying to sell a $30K TV in Australia has struggled to make progress on plans to shift from wholesale distribution to a more retail-focused model while keeping its edge as a luxury brand.

Their new store at Chadstone shopping centre is closed.

In a strategy update on Thursday, B&O said it would boost its online presence and digital sales to make up for store closures due to the pandemic.

Shares in B&O who are trying to sell $4K networked speakers that sound similar to other premium brands such as the $1,200 Bowes & Wilkins speaker, have fallen 62% over the past year.

As one observer said, “most people want to see and hear a premium audio or TV before they buy and right now with the Coronavirus this is hard”.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
CORONAVIRUS: Not All Doom & Gloom For Audio, CE & Appliance Retailers
CORONAVIRUS: Big Brands Lining Up To Ditch China, Consumers Set To Shun Chinese Brands
BREAKING NEWS:Winnings Stores Close Appliances Online Booming
Struggling B&O, Now Wants You To Pay $4k For A Networked Speaker
Sonos Customers Force Backflip As Dealers Raise Questions
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz In Lockdown: Time Spent On Cooking Websites Up 71%
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
April 14, 2020
/
NAB Business Survey: ‘Business Outlook Weakest Ever’
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
April 14, 2020
/
US Risks New Row With China
Brands Communication Content
/
April 14, 2020
/
Newly Joined TPG/Voda Group Looks To Fibre Upgrade Work
Brands Communication Content
/
April 14, 2020
/
Apple’s New iPhones May Look More Like iPads, And The HomePod Might Be Cheaper
Apple iPhone Latest News
/
April 14, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz In Lockdown: Time Spent On Cooking Websites Up 71%
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
April 14, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
According to Nielsen’s data, Australians collectively spent 63,555 hours on food and cooking websites on the 29th March, an increase...
Read More