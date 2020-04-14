HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
US Risks New Row With China

By | 14 Apr 2020
WASHINGTON: China and the US are heading for a new row over the use of 5G technology. US federal agencies have called on the Federal Communications Commission to revoke China Telecom’s authorisation to provide international telecommunications services in the US.

China Telecom is the US subsidiary of a Chinese state-owned telecommunications company. US lawmakers are concerned the telco could be used by Beijing to conduct espionage.

However China Telecom has rejected the allegations, saying it has been “extremely cooperative” and “transparent” with regulators.

A ban would risk re-opening the long-running row with China over 5G telecommunications, which led to a ban on Huawei in the USA. 

China’s Foreign Ministry says it opposes any US action to revoke China Telecom’s operations.

