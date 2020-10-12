Apple is reportedly set to release its most affordable Macbook yet in November and it is rumoured to be equipped with an ARM processor for the first time ever.

According to well known Apple leaker Mark Gurman, Apple will follow its October 13 product launch, set to unveil the iPhone 12, with another next month which will see it reveal a new Macbook.

“The first Mac laptop with Apple’s own processor, among other products, will emerge at another launch in November,” Gurman alleges.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the tech giant will launch a MacBook Pro 13-inch and MacBook Air with ARM CPUS in the tail-end of 2020.

This could mean Apple’s expected transition from Intel’s x86 onto its own platform could happen sooner than we expected.

Apple previously confirmed it would be switching its Macs onto its own processors – known as Apple ‘Silicon’ or ARM – by the end of the year and that the transition would be final across the Apple ecosystem within two years.

“This transition will also establish a common architecture across all Apple products, making it far easier for developers to write and optimize their apps for the entire ecosystem,” Apple said in a press release at the time.

“Apple plans to ship the first Mac with Apple silicon by the end of the year and complete the transition in about two years. Apple will continue to support and release new versions of macOS for Intel-based Macs for years to come, and has exciting new Intel-based Macs in development. The transition to Apple silicon represents the biggest leap ever for the Mac.”

Previous reports suggested Apple’s in-house MacBook chip will feature a 12-core processor, built on the 5nm node.

Apple analysts also believe the company will launch the new MacBooks with an aggressive price point to incentivise customers to make the switch from Intel to Apple Silicon.