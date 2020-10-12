The global PC market grew by a whopping 13% in the third quarter in 2020, making it the highest growth in the past 10 years.

According to market researchers Canalys, the global market rose to 79.2 million units, a 13% increase compared to the same period this year. It follows a weak first quarter which was bolstered by a stronger second quarter as work-from-home regulations became the norm.

Global notebook shipments touched 64 million units (almost as much as the record high of Q4 2011 when notebook shipments were 64.6 million) as demand continued to surge due to second waves of COVID-19.

Shipments of notebooks and mobile workstations also grew 28.3% year-on-year, compared with desktop and desktop workstations, which unsurprisingly saw shipments shrink by 26.0%.

Lenovo regained its top spot in the PC market in the third quarter of 2020 with growth of 11.4% and shipments surpassed the 19 million mark.

HP posted a similarly impressive growth of 11.9% to secure second place with 18.7 million units shipped. Dell, in third place, suffered a decline of 0.5% in shipments compared to a year ago. Apple and Acer rounded out the top five rankings, posting growth of 13.2% and 15.0% respectively.

“The lasting effects of this pandemic on the way people work, learn and collaborate will create significant opportunities for PC vendors in the coming years,” said Rushabh Doshi, Canalys Research Director.

“As the line between work and home lives is increasingly blurred, it becomes important to position devices towards a wide array of use cases, with a focus on mobility, connectivity, battery life, and display and audio quality.”

ChannelNews previously reported in June the Australian PC market is forecast to notch an overall decline by year-end despite faring a 5.2% year-on-year lift during Q1.

The IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker 2020Q1 reveals over 1.039 million units were purchased (notebooks, desktops, workstations), prompt by a 5.4% year-on-year lift in the commercial sector.

Consumer demand was also relatively strong with 4.9% YoY growth and demand for notebooks spiked amidst coronavirus restrictions, up 5.5% YoY with 744,000 shipments.