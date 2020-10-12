A $229 HD smart TV will hit Aldi shelves as part of its Special Buys this Saturday 17 October; the big benefit is that the display can be hooked up to a PC, making it ideal for both home office and entertainment.

The 32” Bauhn TV will feature a 1366×768 resolution, a 170°/170° viewing angle, and two eight-watt speakers. A slim bezel design maximises available screen real estate.

Netflix, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter will come pre-installed, with Amazon Prime Video also featuring on the remote. The device will be capable of recording live TV.

Also featuring on the Special Buys menu this week will be a 2.1-channel soundbar with built-in subwoofer ($129); an indoor antenna ($29.99); a low-profile bracket ($39.99); noise-cancelling headphones ($39.99); three smart cameras (one wireless for $99.99, one pan and tilt for $79.99, and one floodlight for $149); and assorted cables for $99.99.