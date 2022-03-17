HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > iPhone Production Restarts In Shenzhen

iPhone Production Restarts In Shenzhen

By | 17 Mar 2022

Foxconn has resumed “partial operations” in its two Shenzhen factories, after shutdown orders were issued by the government on Monday.

The company won approval to restart after installing a “closed loop” system that insulates workers from the dangers of COVID-19.

The Shenzhen government ordered all non-essential businesses to suspend business for at least a week. Markets, pharmacies and medical institutions were allowed to operate, while restaurants can only take delivery orders.

Public transport into and out of the city has been halted.

According to Foxconn, its closed loop “can only be done on campuses that include both employee housing and production facilities, adheres to strict industry guidelines and close-loop management policies issued by the Shenzhen government.

“The company is also closely following and applying the government’s pandemic prevention measures.”

China trained for such a scenario with the Olympic bubble it created to enable large-scale operations without the risk of infection.

 



