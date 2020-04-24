HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google Makes Identity Verification Mandatory For All Advertisers

By | 24 Apr 2020
Google has announced that it will be expanding its identity verification policy, meaning all advertisers will now need to complete the verification program before they can buy ads on the Google network.

Once Google has gathered this information, it will also display information about the advertiser behind the ads that viewers see (example pictured below). This will allow consumers to make more informed decisions.

In an era where accurate information is more important than ever, it is hoped that this will discourage fake and misleading information. The ACCC’s Scamwatch, for example, has had rising reports of fake online stores selling products that claim to be a cure for coronavirus.

It is hoped that this verification process will prevent such ads from being displayed on the Google network.

However, it will take a while for consumers to see this change take place, especially in Australia.

To begin with, Google will be verifying existing and new advertisers in the US in phases. From here, Google will expand this policy globally. Google said “we expect this process will take a few years to complete”.

Example of information about advertisers on Google’s network

To be verified, advertisers will have to submit personal identification, business incorporation documents, or other information that proves who they are and the country they operate in.

Previously, the Google identity verification policy had only applied to political advertisers wanting to run election ads.

