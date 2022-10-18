HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
iPhone Delays Expected As Lockdowns Continue

iPhone Delays Expected As Lockdowns Continue

By | 18 Oct 2022

The iPhone manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou has locked down an estimated one million residents as part of China’s continuing COVID Zero efforts.

All non-essential businesses have been shut, according to a government notice, and while iPhone maker Foxconn doesn’t have plants in the district that has been locked down, it appears likely that the region of Zhengzhou that houses its factories will see citizens issued with stay-at-home notices.

President Xi Jinping signalled on Sunday that China will continue implementing these COVID Zero policy-driven lockdowns, saying the strict rules protect people’s lives.

Of course, the strict rules are also responsible for predicted growth of just 3.3 per cent this year, the second-worst annual performance in over 40 years.

It seems that numerous other manufacturing hubs are in danger of impending lockdowns.

Shanghai has suspended in-person school, while the southern megacity of Guangzhou shut schools in one area. One district in the port city of Tianjin has also been locked down, as of last week.

If Foxconn is forced to close its factories, or even reinstate the closed-loop worker/factory policy, it will hamper iPhone production.



