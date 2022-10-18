Audio company Skullcandy has returned to the gaming category with a new range of value-priced headsets for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and mobile.

The SLYR, SLYR Pro and PLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headsets offer all-day comfort and rich, detailed sound, with the SLYR starting at $149.95 and the collection toping out with the $249.95 PLYR.

As befits the price, the PLYR (below) is the flagship offering, giving wireless performance with a gaming-specific adaption of Skullcandy’s Personal Sound technology, which the company calls “like prescription glasses, but for your ears.”

Enhanced Sound Perception requires users to take an innovative hearing test to tune audio drivers specifically to the user’s unique hearing.

SLYR Pro and PLYR models also include the ability to toggle through various gaming EQs, including ESP and custom EQ.

“Everyone knows Skullcandy offers a premium sound experience and getting back into gaming is something our fans have been requesting for years–We’re stoked to release our new multi-platform gaming collection into the wild,” said Jason Luthman, Director of Global Product Management, Skullcandy.

“As gamers will attest, exceptional audio, seamless communication and comfort are absolutely crucial. From illuminating unique nuances with personalised audio profiles, to executing crystal-clear player-to-player comms, we packed PLYR, SLYR Pro and SLYR with the must-have technologies gamers demand for fully immersive play.”

All three models boast memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture wicking, breathable material. Boom mics are also equipped with a mic-status LED, so players can easily see they’re on mute or live.

Below are the specs for all three models:

PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset

Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Technology – Enables enhanced power management and stronger connectivity to media and gaming devices

Enhanced Sound Perception – A hearing test tunes audio levels to match user’s unique hearing needs

Skullcandy Supreme Sound – Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximise the depth and detail of each sound

Advanced Audio Controls via Skullcandy Software – Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock advanced, customisable audio

Clear Voice Smart Mic – AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications

Mute & Volume Control – Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without game- play interference

Adjustable Suspension Headband – Reduces pressure on top of the head for true, all-day comfort

Up to 24-Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge – Battery enables features like Enhanced Sound Perception and Clear Voice Smart Mic

Headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C

Built-In Tile Finding Technology – If the headset is misplaced, simply ‘ring’ it from the Tile app

Skull-HQ Software: Available for both PC and Mobile App.

SLYR Pro Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset

Enhanced Sound Perception – A hearing test tunes audio levels to match user’s unique hearing needs

Clear Voice Smart Mic – AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications

Skullcandy Supreme Sound – Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximise the depth and detail of each sound

Advanced Audio Controls via Skullcandy Software – Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock ad- vanced, customisable audio

Mute & Volume Control – Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference

Durable, Lightweight Design – Constructed from tough, lightweight materials including head-conforming memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture wicking and breathable material

Up to 24-Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge – Battery enables features like Enhanced Sound Perception and Clear Voice Smart Mic

Headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C

Built-In Tile Finding Technology – If the headset is misplaced, simply ‘ring’ it from the Tile app

Skull-HQ Software: Available on PC only.

SLYR Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset

Skullcandy Supreme Sound – Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximise the depth and detail of each sound

Bi-Directional Mic – Improves voice pickup for enhanced communications

Mute & Volume Control – Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference

Durable, Lightweight Design – Constructed from tough, lightweight materials including head-conforming memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture wicking and breathable material

SLYR and SLYR Pro come in black, green, and blue, while PLYR comes in black.