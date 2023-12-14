The upcoming iPhone 16 has been rumoured to come with fundamental changes to the button and camera layout.

Information from MacRumors suggests there could be some interesting design developments, and the site claims to have gained details on early pre-production designs.

The three devices are reportedly coming in yellow, pink, and black, and are tipped to come with a vertically aligned camera module, similar to the iPhone X module.

One design displays a new unified volume button, rather than two separate up and down buttons. It was claimed this would have been a solid state button that provided haptic feedback, but this idea was shut down.

All three leaks have an action button, which is suggested could be switched to being capacitive in next year’s model.

The black model leak shows a large action button, and an additional Capture Button.

It’s claimed to be a pressure sensitive capacitive control, sitting on the right hand edge, below the power button.

Apple always runs prototypes of devices before production, so there isn’t a guarantee the final iPhone 16 will look like this.