Home > Latest News > Google Quietly Shutting Down Popular App

Google Quietly Shutting Down Popular App

By | 14 Dec 2023

Google is in the process of deleting a popular app, the Google Play Movies & TV app.

The service has already been removed from Roku devices, as well as most smart TVs. Over the next few weeks, the company will continue to shut it down until it’s permanently gone.

Currently, it’s still available on Android TV and the Google Play Store.

“We are making some changes to simplify how you purchase new movies or access the movies and TV shows you’ve purchased through Google.”

Beginning January 17th, 2024, users will no longer be able to access content through the app, however, rented and purchased films won’t be gone for good. All film and TV purchased will be transferred to Android TV and YouTube.

“With these changes, Google Play Movies & TV will no longer be available on Android TV devices or the Google Play website. However, you’ll still be able to access all of your previously purchased titles (including active rentals) on Android TV devices, Google TV devices, the Google TV mobile app (Android and iOS), and YouTube.”

Google has slowly been trying to kill off the app since it launched a standalone TV app in 2021.

On January 17th, those who use TVs and streaming devices powered by Android TV will be able to see previously purchased content, or buy and rent new content through the ‘Shop’ tab.

All purchased titles and rentals will appear in the ‘Your Library’ now.

Android TV powered cable boxes or set-top boxes will see the YouTube app house all purchased content. YouTube will also become the new content home for those using a web browser.



