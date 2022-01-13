A fresh iPhone 14 Pro leak suggest that the next generation of iPhones will finally be rid of the dreaded notch, in favour of a rather odd hole punch along with a pill-shaped cutout.

Display supply chain expert Ross Young is responsible for sharing the leak, which he claims is an engineering template from the company. Young has a good track record with accurately for these leaks, so it may well turn out to be true.

“We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models,” Young tweeted.

“The smaller hole will not be invisible…The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei.”