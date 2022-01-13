Most sectors of the tech industry have suffered through the ongoing components shortages for close to two years, but for the PC and laptop markets, the crisis may well soon be over.

According to a new report from TrendForce, shortages for PCs and laptops were “partially alleviated” in November, with the shipment volumes for the December quarter having risen year-on-year.

After lead times from chipmakers reached an all-time high last August, it’s a relief to see the undersupply/oversupply of materials in this sector now described as “relatively minor” compared to phone components.

TrendForce predicts that notebook shipments during the first quarter of 2022 will only decrease by 5.1% quarter-over-quarter, a minor drop, especially given the first quarter is traditionally slow for PC and notebook shipments.

While this is good news, TrendForce warns “the uneven distribution of supply chain resources that has exacerbated the shortage of parts and components has yet to be definitively alleviated.”