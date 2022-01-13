HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Parts Shortages For PC,Notebooks Finally Easing

Parts Shortages For PC,Notebooks Finally Easing

By | 13 Jan 2022

Most sectors of the tech industry have suffered through the ongoing components shortages for close to two years, but for the PC and laptop markets, the crisis may well soon be over.

According to a new report from TrendForce, shortages for PCs and laptops were “partially alleviated” in November, with the shipment volumes for the December quarter having risen year-on-year.

After lead times from chipmakers reached an all-time high last August, it’s a relief to see the undersupply/oversupply of materials in this sector now described as “relatively minor” compared to phone components.

TrendForce predicts that notebook shipments during the first quarter of 2022 will only decrease by 5.1% quarter-over-quarter, a minor drop, especially given the first quarter is traditionally slow for PC and notebook shipments.

While this is good news, TrendForce warns “the uneven distribution of supply chain resources that has exacerbated the shortage of parts and components has yet to be definitively alleviated.”

 



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Canon Printers Can’t Recognise Canon’s Own Toner Cartridges
CES 2022: MSI Launches “Metaverse-Ready” Gaming And Creative Laptops
Chip Shortage May Lead To Oversupply
Qualcomm CEO Confident Chip Shortage Will Ease In 2022
Demand Slowing For iPhone 13
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Blockchain Tech
Jack Dorsey Launches Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund
Latest News
/
January 13, 2022
/
Stan Launches Pay-Per-View Offering ‘Event’ Desperate To Copy Foxtel
Latest News
/
January 13, 2022
/
Mac Sales Grew Faster Than Any Windows Brand In 2021
Latest News
/
January 13, 2022
/
iPhone 14 Pro Leak Shows Odd Camera Setup
Latest News
/
January 13, 2022
/
Fewer Shoppers Used BNPL In December
Latest News
/
January 13, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Blockchain Tech
Jack Dorsey Launches Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund
Latest News
/
January 13, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Current Block CEO and current Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has launched a legal defense fund that would defend Bitcoin developers...
Read More