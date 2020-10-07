HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
iPhone 12 Prices Revealed With Shock Discount From 11 Editions

By | 7 Oct 2020
The long-awaited price points for Apple’s iPhone 12 have finally been leaked and the models are rumoured to be slightly cheaper than their predecessors.

According to noted tipster Apple Rumors, the full breakdown of the US prices is expected to be as below:

  • iPhone 12 mini (5.4-inch) – 64GB ($649), 128GB ($699), 256GB ($799)
  • iPhone 12 (6.1-inch) – 64GB ($749), 128GB ($799), 256GB ($899)
  • iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch) – 128GB ($999), 256GB ($1099), 512GB ($1299)
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch) – 128GB ($1099), 256GB ($1199), 512GB ($1399)

If the US prices are correct, the Aussie prices are tipped to be $896 for the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Max at $1035, the iPhone 12 Pro for $1380 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max at $1,518.

Comparatively, the iPhone 11 started from $1,199 when it was released in Australia in September 2019. The 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max each were released at $1,749 and $1,899 respectively.

However, it seems Apple has eliminated some features and benefits from the iPhone 12 to keep the device at a competitive price point.

It is expected the iPhone 12 will have reduced battery capacities, low refresh rate displays and Apple is tipped to remove earphones and a wall charger from the box.

The big reveal will take place on Oct. 13 or 14th in Australia, with Apple confirming product is set to be in stores on November 2 when Motorola will put one of their new 5G smartphones on sale.

Next week’s keynote — which Apple teased with the tagline “Hi, Speed” in invitations — is expected to be dedicated to the first iPhones with 5G technology, which will allow them to access a wireless network that promises faster internet and quicker response times than the current LTE models.

