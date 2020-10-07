HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Display > Samsung To Target 2 Million MiniLED TV Sales Next Year

Samsung To Target 2 Million MiniLED TV Sales Next Year

By | 7 Oct 2020
Samsung has reportedly set its sights on leading the global miniLED TV market, with the goal of shipping two million televisions with the next-generation display technology in 2021.

The news follows several reports that Samsung is heavily investing in miniLED, with the latest TrendForce analysis revealing its plans to launch a miniLED powered QLED TV range next year.

Reported by Sammobile, the Samsung’s new miniLED TVs are tipped to offer a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, trumping 10,000:1 found within many of its current generation televisions.

Competitors such as LG Electronics are also reported rumoured to debut miniLED TVs next year.

Samsung’s new miniLED TVs will reportedly ship in 55″, 65″, 75″ and 85″ variants, pledging 4K panels, better HDR and a wider colour gamut.

Trade publications claim suppliers such as Macroblock, Apex and Epistar are all racing to accelerate their miniLED chip production to service Samsung’s next-generation TV, however, many are still in the sampling phase.

miniLED is rumoured to be more cost effective than traditional OLED panels.

As previously reported, Apple has accelerated development of its first miniLED products, with the new iPad Pro dubbed to be the first to debut the display tech.

CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
