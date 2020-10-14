HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > iPad Air 4 Set To Hit Shelves Same Day As iPhone 12 Release

iPad Air 4 Set To Hit Shelves Same Day As iPhone 12 Release

By | 14 Oct 2020
,

The iPad Air 4 may still have no official release date but Apple analysts think they know exactly when the tablet will be launched to the public.

The yet-to-be-unveiled Air 4 was only briefly mentioned during today’s iPhone 12 virtual event, but Tim Cook made no reference to a release date.

However famed Apple leaker Jon Prosser has suggested the iPad Air 4 will likely be available for pre-order on October 16, with it hitting the shelves only a week later on the 23rd.

If Prosser’s prediction is true, the Air will be launched to the public at the same time the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be made available.

Could Apple be hoping customers will bundle the iPhone 12 model and iPad Air 4 in their purchase on the same day?

The tech giant is investing in a new marketing push which encourages Apple users to jump onto the whole Apple ecosystem – smartphone, smartwatch, laptop, speaker and tablet.

The fourth-generation iPad Air, which was revealed in September, has most of the same features of the more premium iPad Pro.

At A$899 for the 64GB variant and A$1,129 for the 256GB, the product is slated to have a slew of power boosts which commentators believe could rival the 11-inch iPad Pro (A$1329).

The 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 also harnesses a liquid retina all-screen display screen, and Touch ID integrated within the power button for minimised bezels.

Apple’s premiere A14 bionic chip pledges to offer 40% faster processing than the predecessor, coupled with 30% faster graphics.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Market Value Plummets By A Whopping $113b After iPhone 12 Launch
Apple Launch Great News For Sonos Stock As Shares Rise By 5.7%
All The Biggest Announcements From Apple’s Launch Event
Apple Stock Falls 4% After New 5G iPhone Launch
New Cheap USB-C Beats After Apple Dumps Headphones From iPhone Box
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Review: Don’t Be Fooled By The Size Of Zendure’s SuperMini Battery – It’s Tiny But Powerful
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 14, 2020
/
Panasonic Launches High-End Compact Cinema Camera
Camera Latest News Panasonic
/
October 14, 2020
/
New Artnovion Acoustic Panels Coming To Oz
Brands Distributors Latest News
/
October 14, 2020
/
Apple Market Value Plummets By A Whopping $113b After iPhone 12 Launch
Apple Latest News
/
October 14, 2020
/
Physical Goods Subscriptions To Beat Digital Subscriptions by 2025
Industry Latest News
/
October 14, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Review: Don’t Be Fooled By The Size Of Zendure’s SuperMini Battery – It’s Tiny But Powerful
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 14, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
We may longer be travelling far and wide for the time being – but power stations still have a huge...
Read More