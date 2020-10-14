The iPad Air 4 may still have no official release date but Apple analysts think they know exactly when the tablet will be launched to the public.

The yet-to-be-unveiled Air 4 was only briefly mentioned during today’s iPhone 12 virtual event, but Tim Cook made no reference to a release date.

However famed Apple leaker Jon Prosser has suggested the iPad Air 4 will likely be available for pre-order on October 16, with it hitting the shelves only a week later on the 23rd.

GOT EM! iPad Air preorders on Friday, October 16th. Launch on Friday, October 23rd. pic.twitter.com/BNtbmGNhzK — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 13, 2020

If Prosser’s prediction is true, the Air will be launched to the public at the same time the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be made available.

Could Apple be hoping customers will bundle the iPhone 12 model and iPad Air 4 in their purchase on the same day?

The tech giant is investing in a new marketing push which encourages Apple users to jump onto the whole Apple ecosystem – smartphone, smartwatch, laptop, speaker and tablet.

The fourth-generation iPad Air, which was revealed in September, has most of the same features of the more premium iPad Pro.

At A$899 for the 64GB variant and A$1,129 for the 256GB, the product is slated to have a slew of power boosts which commentators believe could rival the 11-inch iPad Pro (A$1329).

The 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 also harnesses a liquid retina all-screen display screen, and Touch ID integrated within the power button for minimised bezels.

Apple’s premiere A14 bionic chip pledges to offer 40% faster processing than the predecessor, coupled with 30% faster graphics.