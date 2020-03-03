Introducing: The Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB Turntable

Pro-Ject has today launched the T1 Phono SB turntable as a part of its latest innovation in entry level audiophile turntables, retailing for $549 across Australia.

The T1 Phono SB features a glass platter for reduced resonance, electronic speed control for easy playback of 33 and 45 RPM records, alongside a built-in switchable phono stage that works with any amplifier.

Boasting of premium materials, sleek aesthetics and a ‘rich, lively’ sound, Pro-Ject says the extensive development process into making the product has ensured that no compromises were made in sound performance when aiming to achieve an affordable price.

The Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB comes equipped with a heavy, low-resonance glass platter – a significant upgrade from plastic of lightweight steel alternatives. Pro-Ject claims the new platter provides both a stylish look and consistent speed that consumers’ vinyl need to sound the best.

In the T1, the motor drives a flat belt-system, attached to a newly designed sub-platter, which is mounted into an ultra-precise 0.001mm main bearing with a hardened steel axle and brass bushing.

The company says the sub-platter motor results in reduced feedback from the bearing when compared to other turntables, with the added advantage of not having to fiddle with the belt once it’s in place.

Also installed in the T1 Phono SB is an electronic speed control to make getting started as easy as possible for new users. The electronic speed control is activated with the ‘simple switch’ on the front-left of the plinth, enabling easy switching between the two most common speed formats, 33 and 45 RPM.

Additionally, the Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB incorporates an on-board switchable moving magnet phono stage, making the product ready to use straight out of the box. It also enables ultimate flexibility for the user to upgrade their phono stage in the future, the company says.

This could be a separate phonostage, or an in-built phono in their existing amplifier.

The T1 Phono SB has a straight, 6.8-inch tonearm with a stiff aluminium construction. This one-piece tonearm also features low-friction bearings for absolute accuracy in use.

In addition to the clean and sleek aesthetic, the integrated headshell won’t cause any additional vibrations either – a big upgrade from common screwed or glued-on headshells normally seen in turntables at this price point.

Pre-fitted with an Ortofon OM5e Moving Magnet cartridge, the T1 Phono SB is ready to play without adjustments or tonearm balances needed.

Finally, the plinth supporting the Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB is created using precision CNC routing, meaning there are no hollow spaces or plastic pieces that the company says can be found in entry-level turntables. This means unwanted vibrations are avoided in the T1 Phono SB.

The Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB is available in a Piano Black finish for $549 through its official website.