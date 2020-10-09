A major PC gaming war is looming and Intel is facing a bleak future as more retailers in Australia range notebooks and PC’s with AMD processors and Qualcomm in the home and B2b market looks to strip share from the big US chip maker next year with processors that deliver longer battery life.

Last night AMD launched their new Ryzen 5000-series which will compete head on with Intel’s best CPUs like never before, they are both cheaper and faster.

Key to the AMD offering is their Zen architectures, with the new the Zen 3 design delivering great strides in performance and efficiency.

If AMD’s claims about the 5900X prove true, it could be a new performance king in the making their offering very attractive for brands such as Acer, MSI, Dell with their Alienware gaming PC’s and Lenovo with their new gaming PC’s.

Intel’s 10900K, processor now faces stiff competition. With 10 cores and a clock speed in excess of 5GHz, the 10900K is nothing to laugh at.

Until now, it has proven itself the king of high-end gaming in most recent games with AMD now targeting this key high profit category.

The Intel Core i9 10900K debuted in April 2020 alongside the rest of the 10th-generation Comet Lake series of Intel CPUs.

AMD debuted the Ryzen 9 5900X at its Zen 3 showcase on October 8, and it will go on sale on November 5. Its suggested retail price is significantly cheaper than the Intel offering.

Digital Trends claims that due to AMD’s solid relationship with external foundry operator, TSMC, supply issues are less common for AMD than they are for Intel. It’s possible that extreme demand for Ryzen 5000 CPUs could lead to supply issues, but we’ll need to wait and see for the chips to release before we can say what effect that will have on pricing.

At last night’s launch AMD made bold claims with the debut of the Ryzen 5900X, suggesting that AMD may have reclaimed the gaming performance crown Intel has held on to for almost 15 years.

Experts are already claiming that the Ryzen 5900X may be able to beat the Core i9-10900K just about everywhere.

An advantage in core and thread counts gives the Ryzen 5900X an immediate advantage in multi-threaded workloads. That won’t make much of a difference in most games but will help it maintain the now-typical AMD productivity performance lead, especially in intensive tasks like video editing and trans-coding.

Where AMD made significant gains with this generation of CPUs, though, is in IPC and clock speed. The Ryzen 3000-series of Zen 2 CPUs already offered a greater IPC than Intel’s Comet Lake processors, but lost out significantly on clock speed, making Intel CPUs better at tasks with more limited thread counts and where per-core performance is more desirable — like gaming.

AMD says that will change with Zen 3. With another large uptick in IPC — AMD claims as high as 19% — the performance gap could be all but eliminated at the single-thread level. Combine that with a small, but not insignificant, clock speed increase over its predecessor, and the 5900X appears to have enough single-threaded grunt to take on Intel’s best in gaming.

We’ll have to wait to test final hardware to be sure, but AMD’s Ryzen 5900X looks promising on paper.