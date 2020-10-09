HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Trademarks ‘iPhone For Life’ Ahead Of 12 Release

Apple Trademarks ‘iPhone For Life’ Ahead Of 12 Release

By | 9 Oct 2020
, ,

Apple has filed a patent for the phrase ‘iPhone For Life’ ahead of the highly anticipated iPhone 12 launch next week, suggesting the tech giant is heavily investing its upgrade program.

The filing was made in Hong Kong, according to Patently Apple, and seeks to cover use of the phrase for “Retail store services and retail store services provided via communications networks” and “Financial services; financing services; banking services; financing of loans; extension of retail credit; installment loans; lease-purchase financing.”

The phrase has already been used widely by third-party sellers advertising Apple’s upgrade and rental programs. Apple itself has never officially used the expression.

Currently, Apple has several payment plans to let users pay for their iPhones without interest over time, including using an Apple credit card.

The renewed push in retaining customers on the Apple ecosystem comes as several other tech companies launch their rival smartphones this month – including Samsung’s S20 Fan Edition and Motorola’s fleet of new devices.

Apple is set to reveal its iPhone 12 next week at an Apple event and the product is slated to hit shelves on November 2.

The company is also expected to unveil a number of new products at the launch event including Apple-branded over-the-ear headphones.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Former App Store Boss Claims Apple Arcade Violates Policy
Retailers Slash Old iPhone Prices Ahead Of 12 Launch
iPhone 12 Prices Revealed With Shock Discount From 11 Editions
Q2 Smartphone Sales Drop 20%, Lowest Since 2013
Launch Date For iPhone 12 Reveal Set, On Sale Tipped For November
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Netflix Wins Major Legal Battle To Stream Indian Series
Latest News Netflix
/
October 9, 2020
/
Android’s Sound Notification Feature Knows When Your Baby Cries or Dog Barks
Android Google Latest News
/
October 9, 2020
/
Google To Release Cheap Nest Thermostat With Hand Gesture Controls
Google Latest News Smart Home
/
October 9, 2020
/
nbn logo and person
850 NBN Staffers Paid Over $200,000 Despite Crippling Recession
Latest News NBN Co
/
October 9, 2020
/
Intel Vs AMD Gaming War Takes New Direction After Ryzen 5000 Launch
Gaming Gaming Hardware Latest News
/
October 9, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Netflix Wins Major Legal Battle To Stream Indian Series
Latest News Netflix
/
October 9, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Netflix has scored the rights to stream India-based TV series Bad Boy Billionaires in an effort to boost more local...
Read More