Apple has filed a patent for the phrase ‘iPhone For Life’ ahead of the highly anticipated iPhone 12 launch next week, suggesting the tech giant is heavily investing its upgrade program.

The filing was made in Hong Kong, according to Patently Apple, and seeks to cover use of the phrase for “Retail store services and retail store services provided via communications networks” and “Financial services; financing services; banking services; financing of loans; extension of retail credit; installment loans; lease-purchase financing.”

The phrase has already been used widely by third-party sellers advertising Apple’s upgrade and rental programs. Apple itself has never officially used the expression.

Currently, Apple has several payment plans to let users pay for their iPhones without interest over time, including using an Apple credit card.

The renewed push in retaining customers on the Apple ecosystem comes as several other tech companies launch their rival smartphones this month – including Samsung’s S20 Fan Edition and Motorola’s fleet of new devices.

Apple is set to reveal its iPhone 12 next week at an Apple event and the product is slated to hit shelves on November 2.

The company is also expected to unveil a number of new products at the launch event including Apple-branded over-the-ear headphones.