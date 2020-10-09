HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sony Losing Key Category Market Share Facing Big Impact On Profits

By | 9 Oct 2020
Sony is losing share in a key category; image sensors and the decline could have a significant impact on their overall results claim analyst.

During the past five years Sony has dominated the camera sensor market with most brands using a Sony camera sensor, but all that has changed with Samsung now stripping share away from the Japanese Company.

The latest report by Strategy Analytics on Smartphone Image Sensor Market Revenue Share H1 2020 reveals that Sony are facing a fall in share.

According to Strategy Analytics, Sony lead the market with a 44% revenue share in the first half of 2020. However, the report does say that the Japanese tech giant’s share dropped due to the rising competition from Samsung LSI, OmniVision, and SK Hynix.

Samsung LSI who moved to take on Sony jumped into second place with a 32% revenue share, due to the launch of it’s all new 64MP and 108MP high megapixel sensors.

Third place went to OmniVision with a 9% share.

Further, the report also says that the image sensor market growth was affected by the COVID-19 global pandemic as the overall smartphone market declined however it is now
recovering as a result of the multi-camera craze, which mostly included 8MP and 2MP sensors.

Despite the economic impact of the pandemic, the smartphone image sensor market saw a growth of 15% year over year in the first half of 2020. Total revenue reached $6.3 billion for the six-month period.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
