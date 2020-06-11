Intel Heralds New Ultra-Thin & Dual-Screen Notebook Niche

HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 11 Jun 2020
[Image: Microsoft Surface Neo]

Samsung’s Galaxy Book S will reportedly be the first device to feature Intel’s new ‘Lakefield’ processor – a chip specifically designed to power ultra-thin notebooks and dual-screen laptops.

The Galaxy Book S is tipped to launch internationally in the later end of June, with local availability to be confirmed.

Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface Neo is reportedly also confirmed to include Intel Lakefield, with the product delayed to next year.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is also slated to feature the component, with launch for later in 2020.

Intel Lakefield seeks to enable notebook manufacturers to craft more innovative designs, backed by improved battery life provided by the new processor.

Tech commentators claim the new component will open up a new niche of ultra-premium ultra-portable laptops with an emphasis on battery life.

Intel’s Lakefield naturally offers less potential performance grunt than the traditional 10th Gen Intel processors, with a combo of hybrid tech and maximum of five cores and threads.

Lakefield is tipped to herald in a new generation of ultra-thin notebook devices, which are reserved for more basic tasks and extended battery life than more robust performance.

The 3D-stacked Lakefield chips are poised to take on ARM and Qualcomm in the tablet and notebook space. 

The Samsung Galaxy Book S was previously powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip as an ARM model.


About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
