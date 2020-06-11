HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Acer’s Revenues Up 21.1% Y-o-Y In May

By | 11 Jun 2020
Led by strong demand for notebook PCs during the COVID-19 lockdowns, Acer’s consolidated revenues rose by 21.1% year-on-year in May, totalling NT$20.18 billion (A$0.98 billion).

This surge was driven by revenue from gaming notebooks, which was up 69.9% y-o-y, and notebooks, which expanded by 53.4% y-o-y.

This follows year-on-year revenue growth of 41.1% in April.

“Overall, Acer is still seeing a higher business demand than supply and is working hard to fulfill the demand,” Acer stated.

“Geographically, both the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and North American regions showed strong business growth due to work-from-home and online learning needs. The Asia Pacific was impacted by the pandemic lockdown relatively more seriously but is gradually easing restrictions and opening up.”

Acer has a wide ranging of gaming and creative notebook laptops. At the moment, Acer’s online store is offering 20% off the Swift 7, which is lighter than the Macbook Air with a larger screen.

