HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Trying To Deliver Networked Speakers With Video Touchpad

Apple Trying To Deliver Networked Speakers With Video Touchpad

By | 13 Apr 2021

Apple who have gone nowhere in the home entertainment or smart speaker market up against the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus or Amazon and Google in the hardware market, is now having another crack at carving out share with a new device that combine an Apple TV set-top box with a HomePod speaker, according to sources.

The device which is still in development will also include a camera for video conferencing.

The US Company is desperate to gain a larger share of the video and gaming market, plus the smart networked speaker market which is dominated by voice control from archrivals Google and Amazon as opposed Apple’s Siri digital assistant.

In March, Apple discontinued its high-end HomePod, while the Apple TV box hasn’t been updated for more than three years.

It’s also been revealed by Bloomberg that Apple is keen to get into the premium networked audio market with a high-end speaker that comes with a touch screen.

The speaker would combine an iPad with a HomePod speaker and also include a camera for video chat.

Apple has explored connecting the iPad to the speaker with a robotic arm that can move to follow a user around a room, similar to Amazon’s latest Echo Show gadget.

The problem for Apple is that demand for their hardware is slowing as people hold onto their iPhones and MacBooks longer.

Currently they only have 2% of the TV streaming device market according to Strategy Analytics, while the HomePod has had less than 10% of the smart speaker market.

In an effort to deliver new products for the home Apple has combined its HomePod and Apple TV engineering groups in 2020 and unified the underlying software that runs on both devices.

What’s not known is whether a combined speaker and TV box will actually appeal to consumers as most consumers watch content on a TV and listen to music on a multitude of devices.

According to Bloomberg, Amazon currently lead the Smart Displays category, the term for smart speakers with screens.

Amazon first popularized smart speakers with screens in 2017 with the launch of the original Echo Show.

Google offers 7- and 10-inch versions of its Nest Hub, which pairs the Google Assistant with a speaker and screen.

Amazon is also working on a new speaker with a screen for a user’s wall that can serve as a smart home hub. In March, Bloomberg News reported that Apple was exploring new smart speakers with displays and cameras.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Will Mini LED Shortage Take A Bite Out Of Apple’s New iPad Pro?
Apple TV Plus Hungry For Original Movies
Apple Extends Device Tracking To Third Parties
Apple Caves In To US Lawmakers Investigating Company Practices
New Belkin Earbuds Trackable With Apple Phones
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Who Is The Mystery Retailer Buying Aussie’s White-Label Broadband?
Communication Latest News
/
April 13, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Major Exit Of Management At Electrolux
Latest News
/
April 13, 2021
/
“Solid Survey Result” For Business Recovery
Industry Latest News
/
April 13, 2021
/
NEW Samsung 2021 Fan Edition Smartphone With Matching Camera Bump
Latest News
/
April 13, 2021
/
Intel Beat Samsung As The World’s Biggest Chip Manufacturer
Breaking News Intel Latest News
/
April 13, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Who Is The Mystery Retailer Buying Aussie’s White-Label Broadband?
Communication Latest News
/
April 13, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Aussie Broadband has launched its own white-label broadband service allowing retailers to resell its internet and VoIP services under their...
Read More