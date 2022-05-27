Reports of issues with Meta’s photo based social media app, Instagram, have flooded Downdetector and Reddit.

Users have reported that they are seeing blank image posts, “Welcome to Instagram” popups as if they have a brand new account, feeds that refuse to load and messages saying that they’re aren’t logged in.

In response to a request for comment by The Verge, Seine Kim, head of Instagram communications said that the company is aware of the issue and that they were “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

While reports have declined, many users are still unable to access certain features of the app, and Instagram are yet to mention when the issue will be resolved.