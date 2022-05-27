HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Instagram Plagued By App Breaking Bugs

Instagram Plagued By App Breaking Bugs

By | 27 May 2022

Reports of issues with Meta’s photo based social media app, Instagram, have flooded Downdetector and Reddit.

Users have reported that they are seeing blank image posts, “Welcome to Instagram” popups as if they have a brand new account, feeds that refuse to load and messages saying that they’re aren’t logged in.

In response to a request for comment by The Verge, Seine Kim, head of Instagram communications said that the company is aware of the issue and that they were “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

While reports have declined, many users are still unable to access certain features of the app, and Instagram are yet to mention when the issue will be resolved.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
WhatsApp Drops Support For Older iPhone Models
Facebook Faces Harsh Aussie Sanctions: Rod Sims
Facebook Prepared For Months For Aussie News Shutdown
Meta Poach Intel Developer, Tipped To Develop Own Chips
Google’s Ad Empire May Be Dismantled
target="_blank"
rel="nofollow"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Man Charged After Selling Thousands Of Fraudulent SIM Cards To Crime Family
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
Sony Shifts From Console, Half Of All Games On PC And Mobile By 2025
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
Telstra Pays $11 Million Compensation To Customers
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
Aldi Play Disruptor In Pro Home Office Market
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
Optus Blames NBN For Yearly Revenue Slide
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Man Charged After Selling Thousands Of Fraudulent SIM Cards To Crime Family
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
A 30-year old phone store manager has been charged and refused bail, after police claimed he had supplied and sold...
Read More