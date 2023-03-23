Apple Music users are complaining a bug is infecting their uniquely curated playlists, and they’re being bombed with tunes from other users.

Music fans have taken to the Apple Music subreddit, complaining tunes have either been added or removed from their unique playlists, and there are fears that, more than having Taylor Swift pop up when you were expecting Slayer, it means their accounts have been compromised.

Thankfully, considering the amount of users affected by the bug, that doesn’t appear to be the case, but it isn’t a healthy look for the computing giant.

Still, Apple Music users are understandably reporting concerns, describing it as a “very weird and serious issue”.

There are reports the situation has gone back six months. Others say an amount of years of playlists have been “totally trashed”. That’s a lot of musical moments to retrieve.

As one user reports, “It’s almost like my library just got reverted back 6 months or something. So much is completely gone. Multiple personal playlists disappeared and a bunch of random ones appeared. My account wasn’t hacked, I have two factor enabled and nothing else about my Apple account is weird.”

On a more personal level, another user says, “I’m getting ready to DJ my brother in law’s wedding reception on Saturday and I just don’t need this drama right now! My family’s iOS devices have been mostly ok, but Apple Music on Apple TV just pretty much broke today.”