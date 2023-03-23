HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 23 Mar 2023

The Pure Advance electric scooter has been showcased during recent Formula One races, due to the founder’s close relationship with the sport.

Pure Electric is owned by Adam Norris, father of F1 racer Lando Norris, and his British-made e-scooters have been seen during recent Formula One races and is set to make an appearance in Melbourne next week.

The CEO has confirmed he will be bringing the e-scooters to the consumer market, with a European roll out first, followed by the US and other territories.

The Pure Advance has an aluminum alloy frame, a 37V, 9.6Ah Lithium-ion battery, and can hit a top speed of 25km, with a 40km range.

An Advance Plus model can reach the same speeds, but will go an extra 10km. Both bikes have three drive modes, Bluetooth connectivity, and Pure Electric’s app.

“I think we’re polluting too much,” explained CEO Adam Norris.

“I do believe we should do what we can for the environment. Fundamentally, cities are getting clogged up with congestion. How do we change that?”

Norris said the bike is “very much for students.”

“If you’re going to have a way of getting around, it’s a lot less than a car. So, it means you can have something that’s really nice but for a relatively low cost.”

No release date or pricing for Australia has been revealed. The Australia Grand Prix is on April 2, so maybe we’ll see one there.

 



