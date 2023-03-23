Ready to engage with the Matter revolution, Nanoleaf’s new Matter-enabled smart-lighting is ready to change your lighting world – with bulbs and lightstrips.

Offering full support for Matter – set to be the central hub for global connectivity – these will integrate into most smart homes.

Set to impact before April, the Essentials A19 Light Bulb, BR30 Light Bulb, and Essentials Lightstrip all work with Matter over Thread, the first time Nanoleaf has used the new standard.

“We’re so excited to not only launch our first Matter products, but to be the first company to offer Matter over Thread smart lighting to users today,” says Gimmy Chu, Nanoleaf CEO.

“Our team is dedicated to creating a truly smart experience that is seamless, intelligent, and ultimately makes everyday life easier, and we believe Matter is the first step towards achieving that goal.”

All put together, the Essentials lineup will provide more than 16 million colours, including a full range of white lighting choices, from warm to vibrant, plus a circadian setting that changes colour through the day to get rid of blue light as the sun sets.