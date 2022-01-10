HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Facebook’s Head Of PR Leaves Company After Nightmare Year

Facebook’s Head Of PR Leaves Company After Nightmare Year

By | 10 Jan 2022

Meta’s head of communications has announced he is leaving the company, following on from what has been Facebook’s worst PR year to date.

John Pinette waited until Friday afternoon to announce the news to his employees, vacating a post he has held since 2019.

“Today will be my last day at Meta,” Mr. Pinette wrote. “I know the team will continue to thrive as you do some of the most important—and most difficult—work in Communications.”

Difficult is an understatement. Since The Wall Street Journal published ‘The Facebook Files’ articles beginning in September, the company has been dragged through multiple congressional hearings, all based on its own internal research, which shows the company knew of the harm its products were inflicting on younger users, and chose to cover these findings up.

These findings were revealed by whistleblower Frances Haugen, who claimed Mark Zuckerberg “has unilateral control over 3 billion people”, among other bombshells.

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Google, Facebook Slapped With Fines Over Cookies
WATCH: Facebook VP Slams “Wretched” VR Headset During Interview
83 Per Cent Of Aussies Worry About Being Tracked Online
Instagram Crosses Two Billion Users Threshold
Facebook And Google Face Mass Lawsuits From US Media
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung’s New In-Car Phone Charger Offers 25W Fast Charging
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
Glitch Left Google Staffers Without Their Pay
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
India Launch World’s Largest Antitrust Investigation Into Google
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
LG And Panasonic Leap Into The Metaverse
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
Sky News Reveals 2022 Line-up
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung’s New In-Car Phone Charger Offers 25W Fast Charging
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Photos and details of Samsung’s forthcoming car charger have leaked, with the fast charging solution expected to be released alongside...
Read More