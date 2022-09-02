Jackery the big portable power brand wants to get back into the Australian market and are looking for a distributor for their all-new solar power stations.

Dropped by Aqipa 18 months ago, because their product was seen by retailers as too expensive the brand used IFA 2022 to launch a premium range of

portable power and green outdoor energy solutions.

Among the new products that Jackery is hoping to sell in Australia is their new Solar Generator 1000 Pro 800W which consists of four SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels and the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro Portable Power Station.

According to Ricky Ma Head of Europe at Jackery the Company is “keen” to get back into the Australian market.

“We have the right products and some exciting new products” he told ChannelNews.

Jackery’s latest model is their most-advanced solar generator yet delivering faster clean energy capture and charging rates and an Ultra-Charging System, that only takes 1.8 hours to fully charge with four SolarSaga 200W solar panels for solar and wall charging.

Coinciding with the premium release, an entry-level Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro 160W was also launched featuring two new Jackery SolarSaga 80W solar panels.

Both sides of the 80W solar panel can absorb solar power, and the inside surface of the package bag of solar panels is also made up of reflective materials, which improves solar power’s use ratio to a large extent. Top-level recharging speed efficiency means that users can recharge anywhere and everywhere, utilizing the sun’s energy with maximum speed and efficiency.