HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Events > IFA 2022 Berlin > IFA: Nokia Announces Smartphone Subscription Service

IFA: Nokia Announces Smartphone Subscription Service

By | 6 Sep 2022
,

Nokia has launched a new subscription service aimed at reducing waste by offering eco-friendly incentives the longer you keep your device.

Called Circular, the service essentially lets you loan a phone from Nokia; the longer you keep the handset, the more ‘rewards’ you earn, which can used to plant trees, remove plastic from rivers, or provide phones and connectivity to the less fortunate.

Once the phones are returned, Circular will recycle and reallocate them, or donate them to charity.

There’s a once-off £30 set-up fee (A$51), with phones and tablets available to rent from £10 (A$17) a month.

“At HMD Global, home of Nokia phones, we want people to keep their phones for longer and this can be seen across three areas,” said Florian Seiche, CEO at HMD Global.

“We have introduced Circular, a truly circular subscription model that rewards people who extend the lifecycle of their phones.

“We build our devices with more recycled materials and continue to boost our longevity heritage with software and security updates.

“And we are working hard to live this approach as a company, with our business-wide sustainability pledges that shows our commitment to continue to work harder to protect tomorrow.”

Apple is heavily rumoured to launch its own subscription service on Thursday morning, alongside its iPhone 14 range.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
IFA: MSI’s Immerse GH40 ENC Snags Best Of IFA Award
IFA: Acer’s New Predator Gaming PC Comes With Wheels
COMMENT: IFA Big On Sustainabilty Few New Products
IFA: Loewe To Release Iconic TV Held Up By Stone In 2023
IFA: Qualcomm Looks To Future-Proof With Meta, Bose Partnerships
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

IFA: MSI’s Immerse GH40 ENC Snags Best Of IFA Award
IFA 2022 Berlin Latest News
/
September 6, 2022
/
Instagram Hit With $592 Million Fine For Children’s Data Breaches
Latest News
/
September 6, 2022
/
IFA: Acer’s New Predator Gaming PC Comes With Wheels
IFA 2022 Berlin Latest News
/
September 6, 2022
/
BREAKING: Seven, Foxtel Sign Record AFL Broadcast Deal
Latest News
/
September 6, 2022
/
Interest Rates Up, Highest Since 2015
Latest News
/
September 6, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

IFA: MSI’s Immerse GH40 ENC Snags Best Of IFA Award
IFA 2022 Berlin Latest News
/
September 6, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
MSI has debuted the Immerse GH40 ENC, the company’s first headset to sport Environmental Noise Cancelling (ENC) technology. The new...
Read More