Nokia has launched a new subscription service aimed at reducing waste by offering eco-friendly incentives the longer you keep your device.

Called Circular, the service essentially lets you loan a phone from Nokia; the longer you keep the handset, the more ‘rewards’ you earn, which can used to plant trees, remove plastic from rivers, or provide phones and connectivity to the less fortunate.

Once the phones are returned, Circular will recycle and reallocate them, or donate them to charity.

There’s a once-off £30 set-up fee (A$51), with phones and tablets available to rent from £10 (A$17) a month.

“At HMD Global, home of Nokia phones, we want people to keep their phones for longer and this can be seen across three areas,” said Florian Seiche, CEO at HMD Global.

“We have introduced Circular, a truly circular subscription model that rewards people who extend the lifecycle of their phones.

“We build our devices with more recycled materials and continue to boost our longevity heritage with software and security updates.

“And we are working hard to live this approach as a company, with our business-wide sustainability pledges that shows our commitment to continue to work harder to protect tomorrow.”

Apple is heavily rumoured to launch its own subscription service on Thursday morning, alongside its iPhone 14 range.