IFA 2020 Tipped To Be Bigger & Better Than Ever

IFA 2019 in Berlin was a striking success bringing in nearly 2,000 exhibitors, 245,000 visitors and a new record for international attendance with more than 50 per cent of trade visitors coming from abroad.

Three big emerging technology trends dominated last year’s IFA across both consumer electronics and home appliances – voice, artificial intelligence and connectivity.

Now, the 2020 IFA, hosted in Berlin from 4 until 9 September, promises to capitalise on that momentum by delivering the biggest and best IFA in its over 90-year history.

The trade show’s unique combination of retailers, distributors and manufacturers that showcase their latest products leads to high engagement every year, as well as being a prominent media event that attracts thousands of journalists globally every year.

The event is also an important meeting place for laying the future groundwork for the busiest sales period of the year, with the impending holiday period. The show will set major trends and provide an important boost for every branch of industry involved for retail, consumers and the media.

Attracting major news outlets from across the globe, last year’s IFA saw Al Jazeera from the Arab Emirates, NDTB from India, BBC from the UK, CNBC from the US and the Phoenix Group from China attend. News agencies including Associated Press (AP) and Reuters were also represented.

IFA covers all things tech that is broken into several key coverage areas to make the show easy to access and navigate.

One show segment is IFA NEXT, which is a global innovation hub that brings together industry professionals, researchers, start-ups and retailers for a dynamic exchange of knowledge, business ideas and information.

SHIFT – Future of Mobility is a two-day convention how new technologies are shaping the future of mobility. Speakers in last year’s show included BMW, Ford Fujitsu and Volkswagen alongside prominent start-ups.

There is also IFA Global Markets that is exclusively accessible to trade visitors, suppliers and manufacturers.

IFA Director, Dirk Koslowski, said the segment is growing in popularity.

‘IFA Global Markets has been growing continuously for four years now. It is thus the leading platform in Europe for the supplier industry and has firmly established its position as the largest sourcing show in Europe,’ he said.

The IFA Berlin is set to go ahead between 4 – 9 September 2020.