NBN Finds Superfast Market

NBN Co has notched a 28% jump in sales of superfast 250Mbps services, after cutting prices and increasing speeds of its No.1 uplink deal.

Through its wholesale pricing review late last year, NBN Co introduced a zippy new 250/25Mbps tier at a lower wholesale price, targeting fibre-to-the-premises (FttP) and hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) users, according to figures from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

Telstra remains the dominant player in wholesale NBN services, with 47.8%. The market shares of TPG and Optus remained stable at 21.9% and 15.5% of all NBN services.

Vodafone – soon to be part of TPG – is now servicing 113,000 customers after a jump of 21.7% during the December quarter, making it one of the market’s fastest growing access seekers.