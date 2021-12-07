Samsung Electronics is in the midst of a major shakeup, combining two of its three business divisions, and replacing its three co-chief executive officers.

The company’s consumer appliances and mobile divisions will be merged into a single SET division, to be ran by Jong-Hee Han, who comes from the TV R&D team and succeeds co-CEOs Dongjin Koh and Hyunsuk Kim, who respectively led the smartphone and consumer appliances group.

Kyehyun Kyung will led Samsung’s Device Solutions group, which covers its semiconductor business with third-parties, while Hark Kyu Park will be its new chief financial officer, coming from the Device Solutions team.

“Today’s announcement shows the company keeps its performance-driven culture,” said Kyungmook Lee, professor of business management at Seoul National University.

“It also shows Jay Y. Lee’s willingness to more actively engage in management.”