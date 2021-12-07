Motorola has today launched the moto g31, a mid-tier phone available exclusively through Officeworks.

The moto g31 packs quite a punch for its $329 price tag, with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 2.0GHz octa-core CPU and Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

It boasts 4GB of memory, 128GB built-in storage, a 6.4” Max Vision OLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate, and a FHD+ resolution. It features 4G+ LTE for faster data rates.



The three cameras are also impressive: a rear camera with a 50 MP sensor (f/1.8, 1.28um) and Motorola’s Quad Pixel technology, an 8 MP (f/2.2, 1.12um) 118 degree wide angle, and a smaller 2MP macro camera.

Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola for Australia and New Zealand said: “When it comes to mid-tier smartphones, more and more consumers expect new features and innovations that don’t compromise on quality. This is what motivates us at Motorola to continue delivering products like the moto g31 – smartphones with features that offer great viewing, performance, power, imaging technology and battery life experiences at an accessible price point

“Great smartphones have the power to empower us to achieve things we set out to do. At Motorola, we are reinforcing our commitment to bring reliable, high-quality and meaningful technology to our consumers across our product portfolio. The moto g31 is our latest device empowering our consumers to share, create and connect with the world”.

The 5000mAh battery will give over a full day’s charge, and the device runs Android 11, fitted with the My UX skin.