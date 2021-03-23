The devastating floods sweeping NSW have left thousands without power and limited communications.

Mobile phones services and the internet have been severely disrupted as the rising water inundate underground cables and bring down power lines from Sydney to the state’s Mid North Coast.

The NSW State Emergency Service says it could take months to restore outages including electricity, gas and water, frustrating efforts by Telstra and other telecoms to restore services.

In some areas the ultra-strong winds are bringing down power lines that have caused the worst outages.

Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes and have spent nights in emergency shelters, such as community halls, where services are limited.

The state’s Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said the region is facing the worst flooding conditions since 1929.

The Insurance Council of Australia has declared an insurance catastrophe after more than 5000 claims were lodged during the weekend.

Images: NSW State Emergency Service