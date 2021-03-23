HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
AFP Warning: 2021 Will Be Year Of The Cybercriminal

By | 23 Mar 2021

Australians are being urged to make ready for an onslaught of cyber criminals and hackers trying to steal their data and raid their bank accounts.

Cyber criminals, fraudsters, organised crime gangs and sex offenders are on a rampage across the worldwide web and the AFP is warning that social media users are posting too much personal and professional information, making them easy targets.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said the advice is not just for younger Australians.

Criminals are harvesting information, stealing identities and then stealing victims’ money, or taking out credit cards in victims’ names.

In some cases, criminals have been able to obtain personal information and access financial accounts.

