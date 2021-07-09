HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Huawei’s Harmony OS 2 Already Dominating Chinese Tech

By | 9 Jul 2021
Just over a month since Harmony OS 2 launched, over 25 million Huawei users have already upgraded to the beta version of the operating system, with the company predicting 200 million Chinese users before the end of 2021.

More impressive than that is the number of third-party companies that have agreed to implement Harmony OS software into their operations, including China Southern Airlines, Fangtai, Gree Electric, Panasonic, Bank of China, China CITIC Bank, and Haier.

This bodes well for the company’s global push, which will be laid out in detail at this month’s HarmonyOS Application Service Partner Summit and Developer Day.

 

