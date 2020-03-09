Huawei Scores For The Raiders

CANBERRA: Huawei Australia has been tapped as the main sponsor of the Huawei Raiders’ rugby league centre in Canberra, including naming rights and sponsorship of the Canberra Raiders for the 2020 and 2021 seasons commencing in June.

The irony is that the facility is just one good goal kick away from the Parliament and legislators who voted for a ban on Huawei from playing a role in the development of Australia’s 5G networks, ITwire reports.

The move appears to be part of a strategy to counteract the fallout from the ban and the consequent hit to its image. The announcement came just two days after the company revealed a restructure of its Australian operation and the shedding of about 500 jobs.

The board, including chairman John Lord, will also depart and a new chief executive will be head of operations, according to iTWire’s Sam Varghese.

As Huawei said when announcing the Raiders deal, “Having our name on the training centre in the heart of Australia’s capital city should be a sign of our determination to be here for the long haul”.

According to Huawei, it will also hook up the Raiders’ players and staff to a National Broadband Network (NBN) Internet service.

The new centre was officially opened on Friday by the New South Wales deputy premier John Barilaro and Australian Capital Territory deputy chief minister Yvette Berry.