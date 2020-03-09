HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google Cloud to cover Melbourne

By | 9 Mar 2020
MELBOURNE: Google Cloud is planning to open a new datacentre in Melbourne as part of its strategy to set up new facilities in four regions.

Google Cloud Australia currently maintains only one datacentre – and that is in Sydney.

The Melbourne facility is part of Google’s strategy to bring Cloud’s total footprint to 26 regions.

The company says that when the new datacentre comes online in 2021, the Melbourne region will have three zones to protect against service disruptions. 

It will launch with a portfolio of key products from Google, the company says.

Overall cloud adoption in Australia could create as many as 26,000 jobs over the next five years, the company has predicted.

Google has also announced new datacentres in Delhi, Doha and Toronto. – Chris Castellari 

