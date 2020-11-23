HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Huawei > Huawei Number One In Wireless Patents Despite Crippling 5G Ban

Huawei Number One In Wireless Patents Despite Crippling 5G Ban

By | 23 Nov 2020
,

Chinese-based tech giant Huawei has ranked as the global leader in wireless patents for 2020, surpassing US chipmaker Qualcomm.

According to a new report, Huawei filed 8607 patents in 2020 – making China on par with the US in wireless communications patents. Each country accounted for 32% of the worldwide numbers this year.

Huawei eclipsed US-based chipmaker Qualcomm in its patent filing and output this year, proving the company is fierce in its bid to lead the charge in research, development and production.

It outshined Qualcomm in output even as Huawei struggled to compete with the tough 5G bans and export restrictions still in place around the world.

According to GizmoChina, Huawei filed 8607 wireless parents during January to October 2020, while Qualcomm filed 5807 patents.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

China was well and truly ahead of the pack in the wireless communication field this year, with Oppo ranking third behind Qualcomm with 5353 patents filed.

The rankings are based on public data for wireless communications patents, including 5G mobile technology.

This make’s Huawei’s leading position all the more impressive, with the company banned from the 5G rollout in the US, UK, Australia and a number of European countries.

In late October, Swedish regulators also banned the use of telecom equipment from Huawei in its 5G network.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , ,
You may also like
Has The Trump Administration Forgotten About Its Huawei Ban?
Huawei To Sell Honor Unit To Shenzhen Govt. For $15bn
Chinese Smartphone Sales Sink – Except 5G
Qualcomm Revenue Hits $8.3 Billion Due To iPhone 12 Release
Huawei Launches Shake-Up As Supervisors Sacked
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Kogan Sales Figures Won’t Hold Up Post Pandemic, Warns Morningstar
Coronavirus eBusiness Finance
/
November 23, 2020
/
Microsoft Asks ACCC To Make iPhones Operate Like Windows 10
Apple Latest News Microsoft
/
November 23, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE: Onkyo Insolvent, Struggling To Stave Off Bankruptcy
Latest News
/
November 23, 2020
/
ACCC Says “Yes” To Optus Amaysim Takeover
ACCC Acquirement Communication
/
November 23, 2020
/
B&O Releases 48-Inch OLED TV With Built-In Soundbar
Display Latest News OLED
/
November 23, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Kogan Sales Figures Won’t Hold Up Post Pandemic, Warns Morningstar
Coronavirus eBusiness Finance
/
November 23, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Kogan shares have been “materially overvalued”, a financial services firm has warned, with investors wrongly expecting the current online sales...
Read More