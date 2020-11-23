Chinese-based tech giant Huawei has ranked as the global leader in wireless patents for 2020, surpassing US chipmaker Qualcomm.

According to a new report, Huawei filed 8607 patents in 2020 – making China on par with the US in wireless communications patents. Each country accounted for 32% of the worldwide numbers this year.

Huawei eclipsed US-based chipmaker Qualcomm in its patent filing and output this year, proving the company is fierce in its bid to lead the charge in research, development and production.

It outshined Qualcomm in output even as Huawei struggled to compete with the tough 5G bans and export restrictions still in place around the world.

According to GizmoChina, Huawei filed 8607 wireless parents during January to October 2020, while Qualcomm filed 5807 patents.

China was well and truly ahead of the pack in the wireless communication field this year, with Oppo ranking third behind Qualcomm with 5353 patents filed.

The rankings are based on public data for wireless communications patents, including 5G mobile technology.

This make’s Huawei’s leading position all the more impressive, with the company banned from the 5G rollout in the US, UK, Australia and a number of European countries.

In late October, Swedish regulators also banned the use of telecom equipment from Huawei in its 5G network.