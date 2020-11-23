HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Adds Google Assistant To Smart TV Lineup

By | 23 Nov 2020
Samsung has finally brought Google Assistant to its smart TVs, joining Bixby and Amazon Alexa.

All 2020-model 4K and 8K QLED TVs, as well as Crystal UHD TVs, The Frame, The Serif, The Sero and The Terrace, will now have Google Assistant integrated with no extra hardware, downloads, or installation needed.

According to Jack Krawczyk, Director, Product Management for Google Assistant, this will also bring Google functions like Maps, Calendar, Search, and Photos to Samsung smart TVs.

“By bringing Google Assistant to Samsung Smart TVs, we want to connect your living room with the rest of the smart home and help you better manage your day, across your favourite Google services.

“With our collaboration with Samsung, we are able to offer help from Google assistant to more people around the world right from the big screen,” he said.

Samsung Smart TVs will function as a hub for existing Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bixby voice assistant services, allowing control of household smart devices such as lights, thermostats, and alarms.

Samsung’s own Bixby has been available on its smart TVs since the voice assistant launched in 2018, while Alexa was added earlier this year. Google Assistant will be rolled out to Samsung smart TV users in twelve countries by the end of 2020; the company has not yet indicated whether Australia will be among them.

