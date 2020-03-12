HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Huawei Mate Xs Available For Pre-Order In Oz

By | 12 Mar 2020
huawei mate xs foldable phone

From the 14th of March Australians will be able to pre-order Huawei’s latest foldable smartphone, the Mate Xs. The model will be widely available from the 9th of April.

With an RRP of $3999, this a high-end offering from Huawei. When folded, the Mate Xs is a very slim 11mm. The main screen spans 6.6 inches and the secondary screen is 6.38 inches. When unfolded, the smartphone becomes an 8-inch tablet.

huawei mate xs extended foldable phone

The Mate Xs has an aerospace flex display, which is highly durable and offers strong image quality. The screens are manufactured using Huawei’s technique of adhering two layers of aerospace-grade polymide with an optically clear adhesive.

The smartphone is equipped with the Kirin 990 5G, which has both 4G and 5G capability. As Huawei’s most advanced chipset, the performance of the central processing unit has been improved by 23% and the graphics processing unit by 39%, allowing for a full day of heavy use.

In terms of cameras, it has a 40MP wide-angle main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8MP telephoto camera and a 3D Depth Sensing Camera. It also has a ‘mirror-shooting’ feature, so you can see what you look like as you’re having your picture taken. huawei mate xs camera

The Huawei Mate Xs can run two apps side-by-side, allowing you to make the most of the extended screen display – a very useful feature for multi-taskers. For instance, it’s possible to drag and drop images from one application to another.

Users can even launch a third app via a floating window, so you can take care of small tasks without exiting your other apps.

From Saturday it will be available for pre-order from JB Hi-Fi, Mobileciti and Huawei Authorised Experience store in Chatswood. The smartphone comes with a complimentary envelope leather case.

