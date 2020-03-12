HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Canberra Plans Covid-19 App

Canberra Plans Covid-19 App

By | 12 Mar 2020
, , , , ,

CANBERRA: Yes, there’s an app for that – or soon will be in the case of the oncoming Covid-19/coronavirus disaster.

The Federal Government and Opposition have thrown their weight behind proposals for a Covid-19 app that would keep the community up to date with news on the disease and to help hotline staff reduce waiting times.

Health Minister Greg Hunt yesterday announced development of the coronavirus app via a one-stop shop, providing the latest updates and advice on how to self-isolate.

Opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen backed the development for an app, more home tests, and a ramped-up coronavirus public information campaign.

Hunt said work had already started on an online hub and more information would be disseminated on television and radio about the disease.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
‘Bugger Coronavirus” Attitude By Organisers Of NSW 2020 Hi Fi Show, Consumers Urged Not To Attend By NSW Health
No Tracking Please! We’re Corona-Infected Europeans
Westfield Sydney
Retailers Concerned As Australian Consumer Sentiment Hits Five-Year Low
Amazon Bezos Biggest Loser
Govt. Agencies Warned To Expect IT Gear Shortages
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

MSI Celebrates White Valentine’s Day With $50 Gift Card Giveaway
Latest News MSI Promotion
/
March 12, 2020
/
EU’s Economy Action Plan To Force Change In Electronics Industry
Latest News Legal
/
March 12, 2020
/
‘Bugger Coronavirus” Attitude By Organisers Of NSW 2020 Hi Fi Show, Consumers Urged Not To Attend By NSW Health
Latest News Marketing Sales & Marketing
/
March 12, 2020
/
Samsung’s Free S20 Galaxy Giveaway Starts Today
Latest News Promotion Samsung
/
March 12, 2020
/
Microsoft In Botnet Takedown
Brands Communication Content
/
March 12, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

MSI Celebrates White Valentine’s Day With $50 Gift Card Giveaway
Latest News MSI Promotion
/
March 12, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
To celebrate White Valentine’s Day and its range of MSI Prestige 14 Rose Pink products, MSI is giving customers the...
Read More