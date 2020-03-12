Canberra Plans Covid-19 App

CANBERRA: Yes, there’s an app for that – or soon will be in the case of the oncoming Covid-19/coronavirus disaster.

The Federal Government and Opposition have thrown their weight behind proposals for a Covid-19 app that would keep the community up to date with news on the disease and to help hotline staff reduce waiting times.

Health Minister Greg Hunt yesterday announced development of the coronavirus app via a one-stop shop, providing the latest updates and advice on how to self-isolate.

Opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen backed the development for an app, more home tests, and a ramped-up coronavirus public information campaign.

Hunt said work had already started on an online hub and more information would be disseminated on television and radio about the disease.