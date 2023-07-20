HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple’s Vision Pro headset has everyone talking, but hasn’t been clear how it work with prescription lenses.

Claiming users can add special prescription lenses, possibly costing up to $600 each. But now it seems the company’s upcoming AR glasses show a cheaper, better way of reaching what is needed.

A patent revealed how the lenses could be adjusted to match the user’s prescription, and it can be done while the glasses are being worn. The user just aims their vision at an object in the distance, and then uses a control device to adjust strength.

The patent even claims the user can rotate the Digital Crown on an Apple Watch until the lenses reach proper focus.

What’s unfortunate is that this system won’t make it to the Vision Pro, as Apple have already explained working with Zeiss to provide a series of prescription lenses that can be swapped in or out. However, each lens could cost between $300 and $600.

The beauty of the idea presented in the patent is no additional purchases. The glasses would be adjustable by nature, so all the user would need is a quick, free calibration process.

These AR glasses aren’t expected to launch for many years though, with a current expectation of 2026/2027.

However, this is just a patent meaning it may never happen. Apple is known for exploring ideas in patents and never bringing them to market. These AR glasses though, could offer a more streamlines experience.

 



