Apple’s Vision Pro headset has everyone talking, but hasn’t been clear how it work with prescription lenses.

Claiming users can add special prescription lenses, possibly costing up to $600 each. But now it seems the company’s upcoming AR glasses show a cheaper, better way of reaching what is needed.

A patent revealed how the lenses could be adjusted to match the user’s prescription, and it can be done while the glasses are being worn. The user just aims their vision at an object in the distance, and then uses a control device to adjust strength.

The patent even claims the user can rotate the Digital Crown on an Apple Watch until the lenses reach proper focus.