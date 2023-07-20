Beats latest wireless headphones were expected to arrive shortly, however, full confirmation has revealed they’re ready to go.

The Studio Pro headphones come equipped with Beats’ custom acoustic platform for an “immersive listening experience,” with each 40mm driver promising optimised clarity and almost no distortion. They have been claimed to have an improvement of up to 80%.

An integrated digital processor maximises the frequency response, delivering powerful, detailed, balanced sound. They still have the usual touch controls and ANC (active noise cancellation) options, with the ANC continuously monitoring the noise surrounding the user.

The Transparency mode allows the user to be aware of their surroundings, by letting in essential environmental noise, and the headsets come with BlueTooth, USB-C, and 3.5mm analogue input connections. Listening through the USB-C cable allows for listening modes: Beats Signature Profile for the most balanced experience, the Entertainment Profile offering an expressive soundscape when it comes to games and movies, and finally the Conversation Mode, for optimising voices during calls and podcasts.