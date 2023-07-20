Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones Could Feature Support For 24-Bit Hi-Res
Beats latest wireless headphones were expected to arrive shortly, however, full confirmation has revealed they’re ready to go.
The Studio Pro headphones come equipped with Beats’ custom acoustic platform for an “immersive listening experience,” with each 40mm driver promising optimised clarity and almost no distortion. They have been claimed to have an improvement of up to 80%.
An integrated digital processor maximises the frequency response, delivering powerful, detailed, balanced sound. They still have the usual touch controls and ANC (active noise cancellation) options, with the ANC continuously monitoring the noise surrounding the user.
The Transparency mode allows the user to be aware of their surroundings, by letting in essential environmental noise, and the headsets come with BlueTooth, USB-C, and 3.5mm analogue input connections. Listening through the USB-C cable allows for listening modes: Beats Signature Profile for the most balanced experience, the Entertainment Profile offering an expressive soundscape when it comes to games and movies, and finally the Conversation Mode, for optimising voices during calls and podcasts.
With support for Spatial Audio througj dynamic head tracking for “theatre-like sound” from Dolby Atmos, and these can be customised through the phone. The upgraded mics offer high quality calls, and enhance human speech up to 27%.
Equipped with an internal 24 bit/48kHz DAC able to play 24 bit tracks from hi-res services, but note it only works through a wired USB-C connection. The headphones are able to support lossless audio through the 3.5mm headphone port, but it uses the DAC as normal. 24 bit/lossless over wireless isn’t supported, only standard SBC and AAC codecs.
It appears the Studio Pro headphones will be using a custom-made Beats chip instead of an Apple designed chip, with Fast Pair and Find My Device now available for Android users, along with Audio Switching and a dedicated Beats app for Android.
Apple users can enjoy One-touch pairing, automatic software updates, Find My Headphones, and Siri compatibility.
With utilising ANC and Transparency Mode, these headphones are claimed to have a 40 hour battery life, dropping to 24 hours with either of these options. There is also 4 hours of playback available from a 10 minute charge thanks to the Beats Fast Fuel feature.
They will be available for order from August 9th, with shipping/on-shelf beginning August 10th., and are available in four colours: Black, Deep Brown, Navy, and Sandstone. Pricing is still to come.