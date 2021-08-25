Is there a future for the new format Flip & Fold smartphones launched by Samsung this month, and how are pre order sales going for the new devices which herald a potential new era for mobile devices?

As far as Australia goes Samsung local management is again refusing to comment on the success of their pre order program for their new Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 with no real explanation given as to why they will not talk to local media about the success or failure of sales of their devices in Australia.

This is in stark contrast to the information that the South Korean Company is pumping out in their home Country where they not only reveal pre order sales they have also identified the age group of purchasers.

According to a detailed announcement made by Samsung South Korea, preorders for the new foldable smartphones have topped 800,000 units in South Korea alone with consumers welcoming the cut in price to A$2,499 of the new Z Fold 3.

Samsung Korea estimated 600,000 units of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 were preordered through local mobile carriers, while some 200,000 units of unlocked third-generation Galaxy Z foldable devices were purchased directly from the Samsung web site by consumers during the one-week preorder period that ended on Monday the Company said.

Preorders for the latest Galaxy Z series are 10 times larger than those of the Galaxy Z Fold2.

One of the key drivers has been the lowered prices for its latest Galaxy Z series, which was unveiled on Aug 12 in Australia where the price has been reduced from by over $500.

The Z Fold3, which is Samsung’s first foldable smartphone supporting its S Pen stylus with an under-display camera.

Of the two new foldable models, more consumers opted to buy the clamshell-type Z Flip3 over the Z Fold3.

The Z Flip3 reportedly accounted for 60 percent of total preorders.

According to SK Telecom, South Korea’s largest mobile carrier, 60 percent of new Galaxy Z devices were preordered by people in their 30s and 40s.

By model, male consumers in their 30s and 40s represented 57 percent of Z Fold3 preorders. Female customers aged 25-45 were the biggest buyers of the Z Flip3 as they accounted for 35 percent of the model’s preorders.