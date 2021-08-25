HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > How Are Pre Orders Going For Samsung Flip & Fold?

How Are Pre Orders Going For Samsung Flip & Fold?

By | 25 Aug 2021

Is there a future for the new format Flip & Fold smartphones launched by Samsung this month, and how are pre order sales going for the new devices which herald a potential new era for mobile devices?

As far as Australia goes Samsung local management is again refusing to comment on the success of their pre order program for their new Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 with no real explanation given as to why they will not talk to local media about the success or failure of sales of their devices in Australia.

This is in stark contrast to the information that the South Korean Company is pumping out in their home Country where they not only reveal pre order sales they have also identified the age group of purchasers.

According to a detailed announcement made by Samsung South Korea, preorders for the new foldable smartphones have topped 800,000 units in South Korea alone with consumers welcoming the cut in price to A$2,499 of the new Z Fold 3.

Samsung Korea estimated 600,000 units of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 were preordered through local mobile carriers, while some 200,000 units of unlocked third-generation Galaxy Z foldable devices were purchased directly from the Samsung web site by consumers during the one-week preorder period that ended on Monday the Company said.

Preorders for the latest Galaxy Z series are 10 times larger than those of the Galaxy Z Fold2.

One of the key drivers has been the lowered prices for its latest Galaxy Z series, which was unveiled on Aug 12 in Australia where the price has been reduced from by over $500.

The Z Fold3, which is Samsung’s first foldable smartphone supporting its S Pen stylus with an under-display camera.

Of the two new foldable models, more consumers opted to buy the clamshell-type Z Flip3 over the Z Fold3.

The Z Flip3 reportedly accounted for 60 percent of total preorders.

According to SK Telecom, South Korea’s largest mobile carrier, 60 percent of new Galaxy Z devices were preordered by people in their 30s and 40s.

By model, male consumers in their 30s and 40s represented 57 percent of Z Fold3 preorders. Female customers aged 25-45 were the biggest buyers of the Z Flip3 as they accounted for 35 percent of the model’s preorders.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Tries To Distance From Influencer Post That Breached Ad Rules
Samsung To Invest $284 Billion To Beat COVID Slump
Samsung, LG To Reveal Next-Gen OLED Display Tech
Samsung Heir Not ‘Working’ For Company, Just Running It
Samsung To Raise Vietnam Investment, Despite COVID
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Bowers & Wilkins Unveil New 800 Series Diamond Range
Latest News
/
August 25, 2021
/
Samsung Tries To Distance From Influencer Post That Breached Ad Rules
Latest News
/
August 25, 2021
/
Flight Evacuated After Samsung Galaxy A21 Burst Into Flames
Latest News
/
August 25, 2021
/
Nine Shares Slump Despite Strong Year, Stan Success
Content Latest News
/
August 25, 2021
/
Zip Posts Severe Losses For 2021 As Competitors Circle
Latest News
/
August 25, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Bowers & Wilkins Unveil New 800 Series Diamond Range
Latest News
/
August 25, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Bowers & Wilkins have unleashed the 800 Series Diamond range, a like-for-like upgrade of its most successful and iconic range...
Read More