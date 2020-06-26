HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > How Management Plans To Lead TPG-Vodafone Post-Merge

How Management Plans To Lead TPG-Vodafone Post-Merge

By | 26 Jun 2020
, , , ,

Following TPG Telecom shareholders’ approval of the $15-billion merger with Vodafone Hutchinson Australia, the two telecoms companies are scheduled to commence operations as a single firm from 29th June.

The merged company will have a tough few years ahead – collectively Vodafone and TPG have $4.8 billion of debt, and the planned 5G network roll-out is expect to cost some $3 billion. In addition, competition in Australia’s mobile market has ramped up since the COVID-19 crisis, with the country’s main players slashing prices.

Moving ahead, TPG-Vodafone says mobile and fixed-line service bundles will be critical to success, as convergent services are increasingly popular. The development of 5G networks will also play a prominent role, as owning the fibre is key to profitability in this space. In addition, there are plans to significantly cut costs.

Leading the merged TPG-Vodafone will be Iñaki Berroeta as CEO, the former CEO of Vodafone. David Teoh, the Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of TPG, will become Non-Executive Director.

Despite the title change, Berroeta has told the Australian Financial Review that he does not expect Teoh to take a hands-off approach.

“I think he’ll be calling me every day. He loves the business. I mean, it’s his life,” Berroeta said.

“He is a very passionate man about what he’s done. He’s extremely involved in the technology. He likes technology. He likes to talk to the engineers. He likes to challenge them. He likes to come up with ideas. And I think that he would like to do the same in the future.”

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
,
You may also like
Optus Stepping Up Efforts To Sell $2bn Portfolio Of Comms Towers
Aussie Telcos Failing SMBs, Says Telecoms Ombudsman
Ombudsman: Telco Problems Cost Small Businesses Time And Money
NBN Co logo
NBN Braces For Surging Demand In The Face Of COVID-19
Macquarie Invests In UK Telco
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Adds Group Video Calls To Nest Hub Max
Connected Home Google Latest News
/
June 26, 2020
/
Toilet Paper Panic-Buying Is Back: Purchase Limits Reinstated
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
June 26, 2020
/
Philips Cancels 3.8 Million Shares
Health And Grooming Latest News Philips
/
June 26, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Home Of MP Who Has Close Links To Huawei Raided By ASIO
Brands Huawei Latest News
/
June 26, 2020
/
LG’s New LED Signage Solution Coming To Oz
Display Latest News LED
/
June 26, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Adds Group Video Calls To Nest Hub Max
Connected Home Google Latest News
/
June 26, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Google is rolling out a new group video call feature to its smart display device Nest Hub Max – previously,...
Read More